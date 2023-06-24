It’s almost time for American Truck Simulator to cross over a new state line as it ready to release its Oklahoma expansion, and in the run-up to launch, developer SCS Software has shared a soothing 15-minute jaunt through the Sooner State.

Oklahoma will be American Truck Simulator’s 12th explorable state when it eventually arrives – it joins California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Texas – and promises a tour of “wonderful state parks, several natural marvels, and historical places full of mysteries and legends.”

You can get a brief taste of the expansion’s highways, byways, and sweeping views in SCS Software’s newly released Oklahoma gameplay preview trailer below – which, as ever, is basically video game ASMR, so dim the lights, grab a pillow, and let your cares drift away in the gentle hum of digital wheels on digital tarmac.

A gentle trip though American Truck Simulator’s upcoming Oklahoma expansion.

There’s no release date for American Truck Simulator’s Oklahoma DLC yet, but, historically, SCS only tends to release a gameplay preview when an expansion is a couple of weeks or so away.

In other American Truck Simulator news, SCS Software has just released the game’s 1.48 update into open beta. This is a biggie, adding the equivalent of over 500 miles to SCS’ previously released Texas expansion, including eight new roads, interstates, and highways, plus new landmarks and depots.



Texas gets a noticeable overhaulin American Truck Simulator’s 1.48 update.

It also introduces custom city intros for American Truck Simulator’s Washington DLC (and adds a new City Intros tab into the game’s gallery so unlocked intros can be rewatched later), alongside reworked vehicle transport trailers, per-state map exploration, and two new routes for the game’s Special Transport DLC.

Other notable things on the horizon include phase three of SCS’ ongoing rework of American Truck Simulator’s original California state, plus another new expansion in the form of Kansas, which will arrive sometime after the launch of Oklahoma.