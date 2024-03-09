If you are tired of having your washing machine repaired and want to renew your laundry area, you have come to the right place. In Coppelthe renowned department store, you will find irresistible promotions at washing machines from brands such as Acros, Mabe and Whirlpool.

One of the most crucial aspects when looking to buy washing machines is that they are offered in various capacities, and choosing the right one will depend on the amount of clothes you need to wash regularly, as well as variety of washing cycles is essential to adapt to different types of clothes. From delicate to heavy loads, having specific options ensures proper laundry care, technological features, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, can make it easier to monitor and control the washing machine from mobile devices. This provides convenience and remote control over your appliances.

For this reason, customers often compare between different brands, Take a seat and discover the Acros, Mabe and Whirlpool washing machines with exclusive promotions at Coppel, Know its price and features so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Mabe Automatic Washing Machine LMP75205WDAB0 25 kg Black

⦿ Price: $20,199

⦿ Washing capacity: 25 kg.

⦿ Washing system: Diamond Infuser.

⦿ It has 4 levels of plus automatic spin

⦿ 5 load sizes

⦿ 6 temperature levels

⦿ 13 automatic cycles, Wi-Fi connectivity and end of cycle alarm.

⦿ Its dimensions are 68 x 67.8 x 111.23 cm.

Whirlpool Automatic Washer Dryer 7MWFC5090KC 10 kg Gray

⦿ Price: $18,499

⦿ Washing capacity: 10 kg.

⦿ Quiet mode and condensation drying technology.

⦿ It has 13 washing cycles so you can choose the one you need at all times, you can also choose between four drying cycles.

⦿ Its technology has a silent mode, cycle start delay and condensation drying.

⦿ Its measurements are 59.6 x 63.5 x 85 cm.

Acros Round Washing Machine ALF2053ER 20 kg Pink

⦿ Price: $4,799

⦿ Washing capacity: 20 kg.

⦿ Round tub with agitator, 5 wash cycles and 3 power levels.

⦿ 3 years warranty on the motor.