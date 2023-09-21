Faced with marketing strategies and a competitive market, entrepreneurs have strong obstacles, therefore, if you want to start your own business, but have not yet decided what to sell, Suburbia became a trend by helping to start with a striking article at auction.

The Mexican department store founded in 1970 in Mexico City, Suburbia, over the years has won the hearts of everyone, this due to its commitment to its customers by seeking to satisfy their needs by place products that stand out for their price-quality.

The chain, by offering clothing, appliances, electronics and cell phones, impacted its consumers by placing sales on its website, this because by seeking to satisfy the needs of its consumers and attract more people, it surprised everyone by putting finish a machine for make mini hot cakes and Pi & Cool cupcakes.

Therefore, if you want to start a business, or are a baking lover, the Pi & Cool machine makes it easy to prepare delicious mini hot cakes and cupcakes, allowing cooks to experiment with new flavors and presentations.

Mini hot cake machine

On the Suburbia website, you can find mid-season sales with up to 50% off, however, one of their most striking promotions is the machine that It allows you to make up to 25 mini pancakes at the same time, with a compact and easy-to-use design.

This article that had a initial cost of $2,499, you can purchase it for $1,699 pesos, Thus, enjoy the machine that will allow you to make fluffy and golden pancakes, ideal for breakfast or snack.

To prepare delicious mini hot cakes, you just have to pour the dough into the molds, turn on the machine and wait a few minutes and that’s it, you can give this feed your friends, family or even sell them and start a business.

Characteristics:

⦿ It has a stainless steel structure, so it supports a longer period of work

⦿ Its temperature can be regulated between 50 to 300°, it includes an LED light that indicates the heating status

⦿ Non-stick Teflon coating allows for better shaping and keeps your place clean and tidy without spending a lot of time cleaning

⦿ Material: Stainless steel

⦿ 5 min stopwatch

⦿ Power: 900W

⦿ Input voltage: 110V

⦿ Quantity of mini hot cakes: 25 pieces

⦿ Measurement per mini hot cake: 45 x 10 mm

⦿ Control box measurement: 32 x 10 cm

⦿ Teflon mold measurement: 26 x 26 cm

⦿ General measurements (LxWxH) 30 cm x 32 cm x 19 cm

⦿ Cable length: 95 cm

⦿ Item weight: 4000g

⦿ Packaging measurement (LxWxH) 38x37x25 cm