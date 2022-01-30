Paramount+ is getting ready to share a fresh look at its upcoming TV show based upon Microsoft’s fan-favorite shooter, Halo.

In true Hollywood style, Paramount dropped a trailer for a trailer, giving us a 21-second peek at the big teaser that’s set to debut during halftime at the AFC Championship game later today between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

We see Master Chief and a couple of Spartan buddies, some very Halo-esque blue-glowy tech, and it ends with a familiar voice saying: “Hello, Master Chief: I’m Cortana.”

And while it’s not always easy to gauge things like production values ​​and special effects from condensed teasers, what we do see looks incredible, and has only whetted my appetite even more for the big reveal later today.

Here, you can check it out for yourself below:

Spartans, we?ll see you during halftime at the AFC Championship Game tomorrow on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. #HaloTheSeries pic.twitter.com/1FhcOcdgc1 — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 29, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In other Halo news from over the weekend, Developer 343 Industries believes it has finally rectified the problem that’s been causing all ongoing matchmaking issues in Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle playlist. Though we’re seemingly not going to see a hotfix deployed until 3rd February “at the earliest”, it should be good news for larger groups of friends who have been struggling to connect to a lobby with their fireteam intact.

Microsoft recently confirmed that Halo Infinite has enjoyed the biggest launch in the series’ history with over 20 million players and rumor has it, support studio Certain Affinity may be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite.