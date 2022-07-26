Today we got a little bit more information about PlayStation VR2, Sony’s next foray into the world of virtual reality.

A new blog from PlayStation has detailed the user experience features available upon its release.

These include a very useful looking see-through view and a customizable play area set up, among others.

See-through view is, as you may have surmised already, the ability to “see your surroundings while wearing the headset”. Which, if you are anything like me, will come in handy.

“Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2,” Sony explained.

Meanwhile, the customizable play area I mentioned earlier will mean you can scan your room with the PS VR2’s Sense controllers and its embedded cameras. From there, you will be able to customize the play area to “fit your play style and room environment” (again, something that I would find very useful, it’s almost like Sony has its players in mind here!).

Other additions include a new broadcast feature, so something for Ian there, and the option to choose from VR or Cinematic mode.

VR Mode will give players the chance to enjoy “VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment”. This will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (which is, in Sony’s words, “2000 x 2040 per eye”) with a frame rate of 90Hz/120Hz.

Meanwhile, Cinematic Mode will mean players can “view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen”. This content will be shown in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz as well as 120Hz frame rate.

There is still no word on a release date for the PS VR2, although one set has been spotted out in the wild, however Sony has promised we will hear more about this “soon”.

Additionally, Tobii has been confirmed to be the new kit’s eye tracking technology provider.