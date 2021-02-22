THE late Sean Connery who was known for shaking things up as a resident of the Costa del Sol, and now 007 fanatics can rent their own quantum of solace at one of the most luxurious spots in Marbella.

A jaw dropping villa inside the Marbella Club resort is available to let for those with a license to thrill.

Set within its own landscaped grounds within the Marbella Club resort, this contemporary build has it all – including two swimming pools, roofgarden and cocktail bar for those who like their martinis shaken not stirred.

We’re talking six bedrooms, including four further VIP bedroom suites opening onto outside terraces that come with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in dressing rooms to boot, as well as a glass lift for an entrance worthy of 007.

We know – so far, so James Bond.

The place also boasts its own gym, cinema room AND a spa with massage and beauty rooms. And if you are ready to go in for the kill – the pad which sprawls and impressive 16,145 sqft is going to cost you. A whopping £ 75,720 per week, to be exact.

Realetor Chelsea Reynolds describes Casa Savannah (that’s the name of the house, FYI – and there’s a definite Bond villain vibe to it) as “arguably the finest villa available to let in Marbella. Set within its own private landscaped gardens, the villa has two swimming pools, leisure and wellness facilities and guests can also access the restaurant, spa, beach club and golfing facilities of the Marbella Club. It’s the ultimate summer holiday pad in Marbella ”.

The resort is located off the Ave Bulevar Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe in Marbella’s “golden mile” district, a popular playboy playground that’s hosted the likes of Audrey Hepburn, James Stewart, Julio Iglesias, Brigette Bardot – and of course – Sean Connery and Roger Moore .

So, if you’re on the lookout for your next lair, we can see it working – personally, we’d never leave the house again.