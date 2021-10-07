Just like four years ago, VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie are negotiating about a cabinet and whatever they say about it, according to almost all other parties, that means more of the same, Rutte III-bis, standstill. In the House of Representatives debate of 28 June 2017, just before Mark Rutte, Sybrand Buma, Alexander Pechtold and Gert-Jan Segers were to start their negotiations, everyone thought that the formation already took far too long: 106 days at the time. There had been big fights. At GroenLinks they felt that they had been pushed off the negotiating table by CDA and VVD, the ChristenUnie had felt humiliated by D66.

There was another such debate this Tuesday, just before the negotiations were due to start. The formation had already lasted 202 days. GroenLinks and the PvdA were not even allowed to sit down at the table, and D66 insulted the ChristenUnie (‘rusty car’) and informateur Johan Remkes (‘drink in the man’).

So you can think: more of the same, but a bit more intense.

But when I look back at the images from 2017 and then see Tuesday’s debate: everything is different. Four years ago, the leaders of VVD, CDA and D66 made a relaxed, confident impression, and there was a lot of laughter. Also by Jesse Klaver and Segers. Thierry Baudet (FVD) and Geert Wilders (PVV) were hardly noticed. SP leader Emile Roemer also wanted nothing to do with Rutte III in advance, but did not get his story right. Lodewijk Asscher (PvdA) called the forthcoming coalition ‘right with the Bible’, he would support good plans.

There are now 19 political group chairmen: six more than in 2017, and the debate lasts almost three times as long. Behind the lectern and at the interruption microphone, one person is even angrier than the other about what Rutte III has done or has not done, and Rutte IV will probably do it or not.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag seems tired and ill at ease, Wopke Hoekstra mainly looks in the folders on his table. Mark Rutte, who is traveling, is being replaced by VVD member Sophie Hermans.

I hear from the ex-coalition parties that are trying to get together again that the bad atmosphere may also have to do with the corona measures: although VVD, D66, CDA and CU have a majority of 77 seats, they are sitting with few people in the debate room. The small, critical groups stand out more because of the large number of group chairmen. In the Binnenhof world of power and intimidation, the four parties lack their own group, as support and protection. The small fractions, I hear, may also benefit from the behavioral psychology peak-end rule: whoever speaks last determines the memory of a meeting.

Johan Remkes had been watching it from the cabinet section. It was a lot about ‘administrative culture’, he thought it should also be about ‘parliamentary culture’. “About the mutual manners.” He hesitated for a moment. “Who am I to say that? I’ll say it anyway.”