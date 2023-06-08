That’s nice, isn’t it, to see which cars the king spends our tax money on

We all know the images, of course; our charismatic king who goes on a working visit somewhere and then gets out of his extra-extended Audi. It’s a nice car, but that’s okay. It is, after all, our head of state.

But if you thought that only that Audi is done when it comes to cars of the king and his retinue, you are wrong. Because Maxima, for example, also drives such an extended Audi, only hers is already a hybrid, while the king is still chugging in an old diesel.

What cars does the king have?

But it doesn’t stop with that second Audi either. The Royal Family obviously owns several cars. Some private, but also a lot ‘on business’. And you can recognize them by their special license plate.

That starts with AA, but you already knew that. The King drives with the plate AA-86 and Maxima with AA-82. And then there are 113 license plates that start with that number combination, there are indeed 115 in total

Of course this is all information that is public, but some things are usually hidden from us. While we are the people who pay for the costs of those cars. But that is about to change.

Go to the Royal Stables

The doors of the Royal Stables will open to the public soon. From Monday you can buy a ticket for a visit for €7.50. You do that through the site of the Royal House.

The tours are from August 1 to August 13, except Monday August 7. Then they have a study day or something. No idea, but then you can’t go in.

I would go if I were you. Can you scream loudly “WHAT A LOT OF EXPENSIVE CARS FROM MY TAXES”.

They’re sure to laugh!

This article Take a look at the king’s cars appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#kings #cars