Early gameplay snippets of Atomic Heart looked almost too good to be true, with surreal scenes of robotic madness that seemed far too gorgeous to have been created by a tiny team of unknown developers. Was it all a hoax? I certainly wasn’t the only person wondering that when the game was first announced back in 2018.

A lengthy production time hit by multiple delays meant that many doubted the game would never see the light of day. But I can now say with confidence that Atomic Heart is totally real and that we’ve played it. Well, Zoe Delahunty-Light has anyway!

Last week Zoe went hands-on with Atomic Heart in a four hour preview session and you can hear her thoughts about the game, and watch 11 minutes worth of new gameplay, in her preview video below.



Atomic Heart’s open world is divided into small regions that you can get around via car and they look beautiful, if not rather empty at times.

In her video, Zoe describes how the game took to her places she didn’t expect to go, altering her brain chemistry with its unsettling tone and unnerving tableaus; Something that’s backed up by some truly mind-boggling visuals in the gameplay clips.

There’s a ton of new information in the video, ranging from how tough the bosses are and how varied and challenging the combat can be. There’s even the briefest glimpse of an inappropriately erotic upgrade robot that quickly becomes uncomfortable to interact with, if that helps.

If you’re up for some brutal surreal action Atomic Heart is due out on February 21, 2023 and will be hitting Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one.