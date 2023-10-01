Screen technology has advanced considerably, therefore, competitors seek to stand out with continuous innovations, likewise, different companies make an impact by placing offers when selling electronic items to satisfy the needs of their customers and attract more consumers.

This time, we invite you to take a deep breath before watching the LG offer in Soriana: 55” TV with a discount of $9 thousand, Therefore, know the characteristics of this model that will be ideal for remodeling your home or for enjoying good quality images.

The Mexican chain of supermarkets and stores, founded in 1968 by brothers Francisco and Armando Martín Borque in Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, usually captures the attention of its customers with its wide variety of products.

In his extensive catalogue, he made an impact by placing a discount of $9 thousand pesos on an LG brand screen, which stands out for its quality.

Don’t miss this discount at Soriana, because if you like playing video games, it is ideal because it automatically adjusts the image settings, optimizing graphics and visibility, to offer a better gaming experience.

This model, which stands out for its elegant and minimalist design, will look like a work of art on your wall, which is why it will notor miss the opportunity and look at the features of this model.

LG 55 Inch 4K NanoCell Screen

If what you want is to live an experience of pure colors that give a more vibrant and realistic image to your television to enjoy your favorite series and movies, with this model you can enjoy the best images in the company of your friends and family.

This device, having a a5 AI Processor 4K eliminates video noise, creates more vibrant colors and contrasts, low resolution images are enhanced and reproduced in near 4K quality.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $19,490.00

⦿ Pure Colors in Real 4K

⦿ NanoCell Technology

⦿ α5 AI Processor 4K

⦿Bluetooth Surround Ready