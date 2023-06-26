In 1930, the first logo depicting the ‘Blitz’ appeared with a yellow, eye-shaped logo containing the text ‘Blitz Rad’. They had no idea, but Opel’s marketing managers at the time delivered a perfect cross to the employees who will work on electrifying the brand in 2023. The Opel logo is slightly updated today, but it remains a lightning bolt.

The Opel logo has taken many forms. It started with a simple wordmark with – for that time – graceful letters. After seven years with the lightning bolt, Opel switched to a zeppelin. Twenty years later, the ‘Blitz’ returned. One time with the brand name underneath, the other time with just the bolt and the circle behind it.

The current logo

The logo that you now see in the showrooms (and will therefore disappear), can be seen below. This logo was last updated in 2020 and is therefore not that old. This logo is a modified version of the one from 2017, when the brand removed the word ‘Opel’ from the ring around the bolt. The logo below is black, but on many cars it is also still shiny.

According to Opel, the new ‘Blitz’ would symbolize the democratization of innovation and mobility, but you don’t want that, do you? The biggest change is that the lightning bolt is now interrupted in the middle. The bolt therefore consists of two parts. With this new logo, Opel is working towards 2028. Then the brand only wants to build electric cars.

When can I see the new Opel logo?

The new logo will appear on models produced from next year. So you will soon know at a glance whether an Opel was built before or after 2024. Before that, you can already see the new Opel logo at the trade fair in Munich. Then Opel sticks the ‘Blitz’ on the Astra Sports Tourer, Corsa and on a surprise model.