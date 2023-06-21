Not at all strange that the sale at Zara has been going on for days trending because who doesn’t get excited about a good sale just before the holidays? But how do you make the best use of the clearance and protect yourself from bad buys? Journalist Eefje Oomen (from the Mezza column Dress Code) has nine tips. “Take a 1 minute break before you pay.”

Yes, some are immune to box office bargains, but most of us certainly aren’t, right? As soon as the letters ‘SALE’ (capital letters, always capital letters) are blinking, shining and ogling somewhere, something primal comes out of us. Something that can best be summed up with that one word: hoarding.

Still, I think it's pretty crazy – and creepy – that the "50 percent off" posters lead to the wildest scenes. Customers who grab all sizes at once (because hey, you can resell it on Vinted), customers who don't even bother putting clothes back on the racks anymore, and customers who get into a fight over a box of discounted underpants.

May I offer some tips? To survive that tempting June sale at Zara and all those other stores, to keep each other in one piece and to find something nice?

The word SALE triggers our tendency to hoard. Here Irma Sluis shows ‘hoarding’ in sign language. © NOS



1). I love tile wisdom, so let’s start with ‘look before you leap’, in other words: dive into your own wardrobe before the sale. What is missing, what do you have too much of? Buy only what you need. (And, no, no one benefits from 25 plain white T-shirts — not even you.)

2). Don’t buy hip dresses, but basics that last a long time. Good jeans that normally cost 200 euros and now 100? Great deal. Basic sweater from a fine brand for a 40 percent discount: ditto. Don’t: things that are so fashionable and trendy and strange that you’ll get tired of them tomorrow.

3). Stock up: sports gear. Less subject to fashion, last for a long time. (I once managed to pick up three expensive sports bras at a great price; still happy about that.)

4). I come to my next point: if you come across that one favorite piece of clothing from that one favorite brand in the sale, don’t hesitate to buy more copies. (Can never be a bad buy).

5). The sale: also a good time to purchase extra swimwear. You can never have enough of that in the summer and some swimming gear is (at normal price) outrageously expensive.



Breathe in, breathe out, think, think again

6). My main tip: take with you shopping spree always bring a friend/partner/colleague with a sober head. Sure, you’re totally in love with that orange sweater with those cut outs and those butterfly sleeves, but does your shopping buddy share your total crush? No? Hang back. (Also with online shopping: get a second opinion).

7). And, no, we don't stock stuff 'to resell on Vinted someday', because a) we don't have the strength and time for that and b) our wardrobe is already overflowing and c) we're not going to contribute in any way to the huge mountain of textiles that is already suffocating the globe.

8). Take a 1 minute break before standing in the (virtual) checkout line. Breathe in, breathe out, think, think again. Do you really need this entire shopping cart (see 1)?

9). Always check whether you can return sales stuff. It is often not allowed in small shops and boutiques; be even more selective there.



