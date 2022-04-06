Mazatlan Sinaloa.- His eighth violent robbery of this month, a convenience store robber was “thrown” this Wednesday afternoon, in the Colinas del Real subdivision in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

A source close to a well-known chain of commercial stores indicated that this new robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. The affected business is located on Calle Sexta Colina, on the corner of Valparaíso.

The source explained that the offender used a white weapon (knife or razor) to threaten those present and require the person in charge of the box to deliver the sales money. Already with the loot in his hands, the criminal fled.

Those affected notified the authorities, but at the moment no arrests have been reported. After the corresponding tonnage, it was determined that the criminal took 2,100 pesos in cash.

The store’s video surveillance cameras captured the image of the thief, and those responsible for the business chain confirmed that this man It’s already been eight rounds, At least on your account.