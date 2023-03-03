Yosuke Matsuda will no longer be the president of Square Enix Holdings, a giant of video games and multimedia content that deals, among others, with the historic franchises Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. In his place, Takashi Kiryu, current director of the company, will take over. The change will be announced in June at Square Enix’s 34th investor meeting. The company commented on the change of guard: “Given the rapid change in the entertainment industry, the proposed change seeks to reform the management team with the intent to adopt evolving technologies, and maximize the creativity of Square Enix so that we continue to offer even better games and products from around the world.”