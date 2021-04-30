In Kyrgyzstan, social media reports that Tajiks drove bulldozers to Kyrgyz border villages and smashed houses. Publishes footage of what is happening Telegram-channel “Sputnik Kyrgyzstan”.

In the recording, unarmed civilians stand and watch as a bulldozer breaks down the walls of one-story rural houses. In addition, the video captures the military, and shots are heard behind the scenes. The events take place in the daytime, but when exactly the recording was made, it is not specified.

Head of the border Batken region of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Suvanaliev confirmedthat several houses in the village of Arka were really destroyed. However, he said, the Tajik side began to remove the bulldozers after negotiations to end the conflict ended.

Earlier it was reported that due to clashes on the border in Kyrgyzstan burned down more than ten buildings, including a school and several residential buildings. The fires were reported to have been the result of arson attacks by the Tajik military. Tajikistan has not officially claimed responsibility for the fires.

The conflict on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan began on Thursday, April 29, with a shootout and escalated into full-scale fighting and pogroms. The reason was the long-standing territorial dispute between the two countries over the Golovnoy water distribution point. The parties accused each other of provocation. In the evening of the same day, the prime ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at the talks in Kazan agreed on a ceasefire, but the shooting resumed at night.