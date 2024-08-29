Tajik Interior Ministry: Soliev, a defendant in the Crocus case, could have received Russian citizenship

A defendant in the case of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Umedzhon Soliev (included in the register of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) could have received Russian citizenship, since he has not lived in Dushanbe for a long time. A source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan stated this RIA Novosti.

“Soliev is not registered in any of the four districts of the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe. He could have received Russian citizenship, and is no longer registered in his homeland,” the statement said.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry data at the agency’s disposal, Soliev is 26 years old and was born in 1998 in Dushanbe. Soliev’s nationality is not indicated in the police wanted list.

Earlier it became known that five new defendants in the Crocus case supplied the perpetrators of the terrorist attack with weapons. They were detained by security forces in Dagestan on March 31.