The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadir Zhapárov and Emomali Rajmón spoke on Saturday again on the phone with the intention of propping up the truce agreed the day before by their respective prime ministers. However, the situation on the ground remains tense. In fact, The Kyrgyz National Security Council accused the Tajik Army of shooting at residential buildings in the Leilik district, in the Kyrgyz region of Batkén, which forced part of the civilian population to evacuate again.

The conflict began to heat up on Wednesday and on Thursday degenerated into an armed confrontation between border guard forces. with the use of automatic weapons, grenade launchers, mortars and even helicopters. Almost fifty deaths have already been counted on the sides and more than 200 wounded. The Kyrgyz authorities have also denounced the deployment of more Tajik troops along the border.

Access to water, the lack of a border delimitation agreement in the section concerned, close to the town of Voruj, and even ethnic misgivings are at the root of the conflict. In Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, several thousand people demonstrated today in front of the headquarters of the Presidency and the Government to demand weapons and go to the border to fight against the Tajiks.

Russian mediation



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov telephoned his counterparts from the two opposing countries, Ruslán Kazakbaev and Sirodzhiddin Mujriddin, on Saturday, whom he urged to ensure compliance with the ceasefire. In your statement, The Russian Foreign Ministry is pleased that the parties have decided to “settle the dispute by exclusively political means” and expresses the hope that they will not abandon that line for the sake of “the complete normalization of the situation and the reestablishment of an atmosphere of trust and good neighborliness between the two sister nations.”

The official note also states that «Russia is ready to continue providing all necessary assistance in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership and alliance with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan «.

The two Central Asian countries have agreed to create a joint group that will supervise the development of the withdrawal of troops from the common section of the border. According to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, Bishkek and Dushanbé will also form a joint inspection group that will include three representatives from each of the parties, in order to prevent the spread of misinformation that could fuel altercations or new armed clashes. These groups will begin operating this Sunday.