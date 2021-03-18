The Tajik athlete Dilshod Nazarov, Olympic hammer throwing champion at Rio’16, has been suspended for two years without competing for violating anti-doping regulations. Nazarov, 38, has tested positive for consumption of a prohibited substance in a test conducted two years ago on a sample drawn in 2011 during the World Cup in Daegu (South Korea).

For this reason, he has been disqualified from all his results from that championship until August 2013, but his Olympic gold, the first in Tajikistan’s history, is not in danger. The two-year sanction without competing will be extended until next September, as Nazarov has been suspended since September 2019.