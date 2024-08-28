The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan has begun to take measures against fortune tellers, sorcerers and their clients

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan has begun to take measures against fortune tellers, sorcerers and their clients. On the country’s authorities’ fight against witchcraft reported press service of the ministry.

The department has issued a warning for those who believe in fortune tellers, sorcerers, and their magic and witchcraft. According to the statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement officers have found out that some citizens use such services. As noted, they pay sorcerers and fortune tellers for “committing criminal acts” and also trust their predictions.

“Over the past month alone, more than 150 such individuals have been added to the list of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and legal measures are being taken against them,” the press service reported. The ministry warned that citizens who visit fortune tellers and sorcerers will be summoned to the departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Materials will be compiled on them, which will then be placed in the department’s card index with their photos.

Earlier, the Tajik authorities decided to subject to forced labor for up to six months those who engage in fraud under the guise of sorcerers, fortune tellers, healers, and makers of amulets and talismans.