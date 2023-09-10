Tajani: “Gentiloni? It’s legitimate to criticize, it’s not treason.” And he prepares the list with Toti, Brugnaro, Formigoni

“I think it is legitimate to criticize a commissioner. I’ve criticized a lot of them too. I hope that Gentiloni is able to have a position that is not penalizing for Italy. I know well that as European commissioner he must not only look at his country, but if the general interest is against Italy then something is wrong”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated this in an interview with Repubblica, underlining that ” there is no right of lèse majesté”. “I am a convinced pro-European, but I can criticize the ECB for example”, added the head of the Farnesina.

In the meantime, Tajani is already working in view of the European elections to unite the independents in the area. As the Press writes, “Tajiani’s Sherpas began to weave the net this week. First with the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro, coaxed by the regional coordinator Flavio Tosithen with the governor of Liguria Giovanni Toti. They also knocked on the door of the former president of Lombardy, Roberto Formigoni, who has now served his sentence under house arrest. In the South, useful banks are being sought in Sicily through the good offices of the governor Renato Schifani with Totò Cuffaro, Raffaele Lombardo and Totò Cardinale: a Christian Democrat triad”.

