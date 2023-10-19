The Foreign Minister regarding the suspension of the Schengen agreements with Slovenia

The restoration of controls on the border with Slovenia will serve to reduce the risk of fundamentalists infiltrating Italy via the Balkan route. The Foreign Minister said it, Antonio Tajani, speaking on Mattino Cinque regarding the suspension of the Schengen agreements which, he underlined, “has a limited timeframe”. “We have no risk of attacks, there is no sign in this direction” said the head of the Farnesina, “but we cannot lower our guard, on the contrary we raise it precisely for prevention and to protect the sites, in particular those frequented by citizens of the Jewish religion, to prevent violent actions”.

“From the evidence shared by our intelligence with that of other countries, Israel’s responsibility for the bombing of the Gaza hospital does not emerge. From what is emerging, Israel’s responsibility seems excluded.” The Foreign Minister claims it, Antonio Tajani, in an interview with ‘Corriere della sera’. “No one is able to make predictions, it’s too early” for any ceasefire, she replies. “It is useless to pretend nothing has happened: we all know very well that Israel has prepared thousands of soldiers to enter Gaza, to strike the Hamas terrorists. My hope is that the conditions will be quickly created for a return to political negotiations. We are working to this. In the meantime, both Israel and Egypt must allow supplies and relief to be offered to the population of Gaza and allow the evacuation of foreigners from the Strip, protecting the lives of all hostages.”

“I would like to share this hope, that the push for improvement can come from a very profound crisis – says Tajani -. But we cannot afford to be naive: we are still in the midst of the military crisis. It is clear that the direction can only be one: move towards a solution that respects the security and aspirations of two peoples. Many say that a solution for a Palestinian state is now practically impossible: I don’t want to believe it, political will can still offer solutions. For Israel, the best way to neutralize the project of Hamas is to give concrete hope to the Palestinian people.”

“We are totally, deeply with Israel as it defends itself from horrific acts of terrorism. And we will be equally close to Israel when, for its survival, we remind it that the Palestinian people have the right not to be left hostage to Hamas, they must have a future that is not only in the hands of terrorists“, underlines the head of the Farnesina.

“Italy is currently playing a leading role, which can be important and effective, we are talking to everyone. I have been to Israel, but also to Amman. All these Arab countries respond to us in only one way: a new war – he underlines -. We must all understand that the Palestinian question remains central in the Mediterranean. But they, all together, must build the conditions so that Israel does not have to fear for its future or its stability”.

Schlein: “Every effort to avoid widening the conflict”

“Clearly every diplomatic effort must be made to dialogue with Arab countries and isolate Hamas among the Palestinian people but also in the Arab worldto avoid an expansion of the conflict”. Elly Schlein thus speaks of the serious crisis in the Middle East, “dramatic and worrying”, and, again Non Stop news on Rtl 105.5, claims that the Democratic Party “uses all its international channels to give a diplomatic contribution to stop the escalation”. “We cannot see any more civilian victims, we must resume the peace process which looks to the political solution of the ‘two peoples and two statesbecause both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in safety”, reiterates the Democratic secretary who renews her appreciation because “even Minister Tajani said that the government’s commitment goes in this direction”. To Joe Biden, however , Schlein he acknowledges “important words, like those he said a few days ago, saying that occupying Gaza would be a mistake”. “It is an invitation to prudence, I think that in a democracy there is a boundary between justice and revenge that should never be crossed”, she further underlines.



