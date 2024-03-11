Tajani: “We occupy the political space between Giorgia Meloni and the Democratic Party”





He is the real winner of yesterday's regional elections Abruzzo. The secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani chooses Affaritaliani.it to comment on the exploits of the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi, which grew by more than two percentage points compared to the 2022 political elections, reaching 13.4%.

“The success of Forza Italia in Abruzzo definitively confirms the centrality of a movement that exists occupying the political space between Giorgia Meloni and the Democratic Party. Italy needs a serious, credible, reliable and responsible force that gives citizens peace of mind. Forza Italia's excellent result is the real novelty of yesterday's vote in Abruzzo. Now we work to win in Basilicata, Piedmont and exceed 10% in the European elections“, underlines the deputy prime minister and foreign minister.