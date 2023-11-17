FI, Tajani: “Our enormous debt is holding us back, we cannot afford risks on our accounts”

Anthony Tajani wants privatize Italy’s enormous public assets. The leader of Forza Italia, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister sends a message to his government allies. “We have a huge public asset, which it is worth 1,800 billion. It must be redeveloped, used in the best possible way and where not necessary, – says Tajani to Il Sole 24 Ore – valued and not sold off. It is not possible to have empty properties and pay high rents for other buildings. According to the Mef, the value of “transferable” properties amounts to approximately 300 billion”. Regarding public spending, the minister specifies: “Unfortunately our high debt slows down our spending possibilities. We cannot afford risks on our accounts. Those who would like the State to do everything and more must realize that, in addition to the enormous debt , already today Italian public spending exceeds one thousand billion, equal to 52% of GDP“.

“So – continues Tajani to il Sole – it is not true that the State does not spend. Maybe we should ask ourselves how he spends“. Speaking instead of Export: “Everyone wants our products, our Made in Italy. It’s up to us to produce it and bring it to him. As Foreign Minister work to strengthen our economic diplomacy for this purpose – he underlines -. I have decided to convene a national export conference on December 5th in which together with all our businesses together we will find the best strategies for export even more”, announces the deputy prime minister.

