A question and answer between Antonio Tajani and Fabio Fazio at Che tempo che fa

Back and forth between the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Fabio Fazio during What’s the weather likebroadcast on Nove on the evening of Sunday 5 November.

Guest of Fabio Fazio’s program to talk about the hot topics of current political affairs, and in particular the war between Israel and Hamas, Tajani, at the end of the connection, turned to the host stating: “Congratulations for the program which, I see, It has very high ratings. So, it means that from a journalistic point of view you work well. Allow an old journalist to say this and, therefore, congratulations.”

“Well, I’m very pleased. I don’t know how many others will like it, but I like it a lot. Thank you. Thank you very much” replied Fabio Fazio, removing a few pebbles from his shoe after his program was not confirmed in the Rai schedules.