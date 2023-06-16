FI, Tajani: new president elected by the national council will convene the congress

“It is certainly not easy to speak today because we are still deeply shaken and wounded by the disappearance of our leader”. As’ Antonio Tajaniat the press conference. “Difficult to look to the future but he wanted us to look to the future. Berlusconi is a leader who does not disappear,” he added.

FI, Tajani: on the phone call Marina insurance for the whole family close to party – “This morning I received a phone call from Marina Berlusconi who asked me to thank Forza Italia and reiterated the esteem, affection and closeness of her entire family to all of Forza Italia”. Thus Antonio Tajani, at the press conference. Marina, Tajani continued, “reiterated, in respect of the roles, esteem, affection, closeness of her and her family to Forza Italia which is one of Silvio Berlusconi’s greatest achievements”.

FI, Tajani: new president elected by the national council will convene a congress – “”In order to comply with article 19 of the statute which establishes what must be done in the event of the president’s impediment, the presidency committee will meet next Thursday and will convene the national council which will be called upon to elect the president, who he will have to lead the political movement up to the national congress which will be convened by the new president, after hearing the national council”. Thus Antonio Tajani illustrated the path that the party will have to take after the death of Silvio Berlusconi.

FI, Tajani: the whole party is united around the name of Berlusconi – “The whole political movement is united around the name of Berlusconi, all parliamentarians are committed to ensuring that our movement” remains a movement of Christian and liberal inspiration. Thus Antonio Tajani at the press conference.

THE VIDEO OF ANTONIO TAJANI’S PRESS CONFERENCE



