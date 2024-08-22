Tajani intervenes on all fronts, on jus scholae and also on the ECB. On the first, he reiterates that he wants to move forward. «I have many flaws, but loyalty is certainly one of the very few virtues I have. So I have always been loyal to the center-right, from 1994 to today. So from this point of view the government can sleep soundly as far as Forza Italia is concerned”. This is what Deputy Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, said, arriving at the Rimini Meeting. “We are an integral part of the center-right, but we want to broaden its boundaries to get more votes for the center-right”. «We have to get votes in the center, that is, those between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, and we don’t go looking for votes in the electorate of the League or Brothers of Italy, we go looking where we can broaden the boundaries. That’s what we’re doing. I think everyone should be grateful to Forza Italia for this because it’s building a path that will lead us to grow as a political force and will lead us to grow as a center-right coalition,” he added.



Salvini-Tajani clash on Ius Scholae, Piantedosi opens to dialogue “in light of concrete and realistic data” August 21, 2024





Ius scholae, Calenda: “It is necessary, but it is a summer debate and it will not take place”. And he pushes Fitto: “Good and capable” Philip Count August 22, 2024

On the ius scholae we have “our opinion, as on other points that are not in the government program and that are underlined by other allies: we talk about ito. But it’s not that because a topic is not in the government program it cannot be discussed. Everyone has the right to say: I do not impose anything on anyone, but I do not want anyone to impose anything on me, so I am free to speak”. This was stated upon arriving at the Rimini Meeting by the Deputy Prime Minister, leader of Forza Italia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.

And again, on the ius scholae “I say that we must move forward: I am not a dangerous laxist who wants to open up to dogs and pigs, but because we must look forward”. This was said by the foreign minister and leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani speaking at the Rimini Meeting.





Ius soli and ius scholae, divided Italy: how it works in the rest of Europe August 22, 2024

On the issue of citizenship, Deputy Prime Minister Tajani explained, “we have our ideas, I don’t argue” with other centre-right groups. “We started out differently, otherwise we would be a single party. We are for the government program and what binds us is the program. As for the ius scholae, it is not part of the government program, so we can express our opinionwe will also talk about it with our allies”, concluded the Deputy Prime Minister, leader of Forza Italia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.





Fedriga: “No to Ius scholae, we need more integration Paul the little bundle August 21, 2024

Then, on the ECB: «Public debt is also reduced by increasing access to credit for businesses and families, that is, by reducing interest rates. It’s time for the European Central Bank to take courage and cut the cost of money given the risk of recession in Germany consistently, 0.25 each time is not enough, so in my opinion we need to intervene drastically”. This was stated upon arriving at the CL event by the Deputy Prime Minister, leader of Forza Italia and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani. “Of course – he argued – the European Central Bank is free to do what it thinks fit, but a politician is also free to give ideas and suggestions on this topic”.