Tajani surrounded, Moratti and Formigoni attempt a takeover bid for Forza Italia, but the base is skeptical

It is whispered within Forza Italia that Tajani, by letting Letizia Moratti in, brought the classic “snake into his bosom” into the house. In fact, our editorial team's indiscretions of an economic and political climb that would see Letizia Moratti take on a good part of the party's debts and then go on to conquer the presidency are confirmed. The Berlusconi family no longer wants to hear about coughing up a euro and would look favorably on a figure capable of repaying debts and keeping the party alive, perhaps with a view to Pier Silvio Berlusconi's entry into the field.

Political fantasy? No. According to those in the know, Moratti has already paid 30 thousand euros into the party's coffers and is looking for “partners” among the various dormant leaders for a rise to the top of the party.

CONTESTIBLE FORZA ITALIA – The gravediggers of politics in permanent service have not understood that Forza Italia as we have always known it, paradoxically died with the death of its leader, but was reborn the next day, opening up prairies, ambitions and hopes to all those who, as long as Berlusconi was around, were content with a role as extras. We have gone from a party with a single and indisputable leader, to a team party and in a team, many aspire to be captain. To date, on the political scene, Forza Italia still remains the only container of a truly popular pro-European liberal center which, if it managed to distance itself more decisively from the right (a liberal party that votes against the end of life has some contradictions in terms), could relaunch with double-digit percentages, with new people who are emerging in the territories and demonstrating their ability. Think of the regional manager of Lombardy Alessandro Sorte who in the space of a few months brought home thousands of former members and opened the doors to new entries of all political colours. The provincial congress in Bergamo brought almost a thousand people, more than those held in Milan and Rome. An unthinkable success that amazed Tajani himself, present at the event.

FOMIGONI- But it's not just Letizia Moratti ready to take the reins of command. Another thorn in Tajani's side could be represented by Roberto Formigoni that having discounted his legal troubles, he would like to get back on track by running as a candidate in the ranks of Forza Italia. The former governor of Lombardy, well regarded by the Christian Democratic wing of the party, has for now found his path blocked by Tajani himself who would like to arrive at the congress as the only presidential candidate without truly formidable opponents.

THE BASE AND THE DOUBTS ABOUT TAJANI – For now everything is silent and they all seem aligned behind the president in view of the national congress at the end of February, but the maneuvers to conquer the party's top management have already begun. It is said and thought in many quarters that Tajani is an excellent minister, but not suitable to be the leader of a party that would need a more charismatic, authoritarian and authoritative figure, capable of making that periodic 7% worth at least double. On certain issues it is harmful to chase the League and Fd'I out of a spirit of loyalty. By doing so, you can maintain your seats and position benefits, but you will lose votes in favor of the right wing. Is a Forza Italia 2.0 being born? We'll see it soon.

