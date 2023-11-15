The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy and former president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, showed this Wednesday, November 15, his “respect” for the political debate in Spain and the formation of the Government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez, but he stressed that it is “inevitable” that “certain events” have a European resonance.

(You can read: Sánchez defends amnesty in Spain for those involved in the Catalan independence process)

“I want to emphasize that the Italian Government duly respects the institutional and political dynamics underway in Spain, a country to which we are linked by an ancient friendship and common interests,” he said in the Chamber of Deputies, asked by the legislator of the group “We Moderates” Calogero Pisano.

Tajani, also vice president of the Government and leader of the conservative Forza Italia, pointed out that “in an increasingly interconnected Europe, it is in any case inevitable that certain internal political events will have a resonance in the broader European political debate because they can have an impact on the Union”.

In this sense, he limited himself to summarizing before the parliamentarians the events that have led to the new investiture of the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

Pedro Sánchez in his investiture debate this Wednesday.

“The Socialist Party, defeated in the Spanish elections of July 23, has sought the support of small parties, including the secessionists, to form a new Government,” he stated.

(We recommend: David Cameron’s return to the British government after seven years away: what will he do?)

The former president of the European Parliament clarified that “the delicate point” is that the Catalan parties, “taking advantage of their negotiating power, have linked their support to divisive and controversial concessions from the point of view of the rule of law.

The Socialist Party, defeated in the Spanish elections on July 23, has sought the support of small parties, including the secessionists, to form a new Government

“So much so that there have been demonstrations with hundreds of thousands of people in all the cities of Spain to protest against this agreement,” he said.

The head of Italian diplomacy illustrated that the agreement with the Catalan independentists “evokes a not very precise international mediation mechanism to accompany the future negotiation process on the status of Catalonia”, as well as an amnesty bill presented yesterday in Parliament.

“The legislative proposal includes crimes of particular gravity, such as acts of rebellion against public authority to promote a referendum on the independence of Catalonia that Madrid had prohibited and cancels any act of rebellion for supporting the independence objective,” he stressed.

(You may also be interested in: King Carlos III celebrates his 75th birthday with a project against food poverty)

“Amnesty, a very delicate legal institute in all national systems, thus becomes an object of political negotiation. Amnesty and self-determination do not enter into the Constitution, as stressed by former socialist president Felipe González,” he paraphrased.

Given “these obvious critical points”, Tajani explained that the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, “has written to the Spanish Government to request detailed information and has demanded the Commission’s commitment to the protection of fundamental values ​​and the rule of law of the Union”.

But he also acknowledged “some surprise” because another commissioner, the Economy Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, whom he did not mention, “has dared to express support for the agreement, declaring it coherent with the European democratic model” at the socialist congress in Malaga.. A support expressed “even before the Spanish Government has provided the clarifications requested by the Commission.”

“What is happening in Spain reminds us that the issue of governability and respect for the will of the voters is common to all democracies,” he concluded.

EFE AGENCY

More news in EL TIEMPO