FI, Tajani relaunches the Ius Scholae: “Let’s wake up, the world has changed”

The secretary of Go Italy and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani relaunches the “ius scholae“, the measure that would allow the children of migrants attending schools in Italy to obtain the citizenship. the leader of FI however does not want to clash with the government allies, FdI And Alloywho are against this measure: “The ius scholae – Tajani tells La Repubblica – it’s not in the program, but not everything is always in government programs, they can be enriched. This measure is not our prioritywhich are others: the economy and the prison emergency. But we are not a single party, everyone has their own ideas. There has been no transformation of FI, the ius scholae Berlusconi already wanted it. Ursula wasn’t in the program either of government: we voted for it, Melons And Salvini legitimately not. It’s not that the government falls whether we voted differently on von der Leyen or whether Let’s carry our ideas forward on citizenship”.

“It will not be enough – Tajani specifies to La Repubblica – to be registered. A complete course of study will be required. And all this it has nothing to do with illegal immigration: we do not give citizenship to illegal immigrants, nor do we talk about Ius soli. We talk about the children of Ukrainians who fled the war or those who work regularly after arriving, perhaps with the flow decree. Tajani dispels rumours of FI’s political rapprochement with the opposition. “No collusion with the Democratic Party, no betrayal. But if the Democratic Party says it agrees with me, I can’t be the one to change its mind. The polls say that Italians are in favor of Ius scholae. That said, there’s time. First I want to talk about it with the FI groups. And it would be an initiative of our parliamentarians, not of the government“.