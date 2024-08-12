Middle East: Tajani, ‘Ceasefire necessary for ‘two peoples two states’ solution’

The ceasefire in Gaza for a “two peoples two states, Israel and Palestine” solution. And re-establish international law, avoid civilian casualties, prevent “an escalation that would have dramatic consequences in the areas involved and, from the point of view of economic development and growth, throughout the world”. These are the objectives of the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajaniwho, speaking to the Corriere della Sera, focuses on the Middle Eastern crisis and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



With a “very careful” eye on the situation in Venezuela, which involves “our fellow countrymen, with and without dual passports, subjected to arrests and violence by Maduro’s government, which has yet to demonstrate that it has won the elections”. In the interview, Tajani responds to the opposition’s criticisms: “It is still not clear what position they have – the minister states – Everyone says different things, everyone moves on their own. Our line is very clear. We strongly call on Israel – which has the right to defend itself, as we have always said – to stop attacks that lead to extremely high numbers of civilian casualties, which is in conflict with international law. There is a process underway, there are mediations, we are against any act that further increases tension and involves innocent people. It is time for a ceasefire, as Biden also just said, it is not too late”.

“In addition to diplomacy – he continues – to the Food for Gaza plan, with the objective of two peoples, two States, we are ready to offer our forces, starting with the Carabinieri for whom we have already had requests for availability, for a mission to control the construction of the Palestinian State, led by the Arab countries. Of course, in collaboration with Israel, which has every right to exist, and with the PA, which is our interlocutor and is internationally recognized, certainly not with Hamas.”

The risks, if the situation explodes, would be “enormous, and in fact we are already engaged in the Aspides mission to protect trade in the Red Sea. The economy has been strongly affected by these crises, the prices of raw materials have risen, there has been strong inflation, but also much more contained growth than it could have been. This is also why we ask the ECB to no longer act only as a guardian of austerity – given that even the country that had beaten the most on this, Germany, has growth problems – but to push the economy, fuel it, decisively lowering interest rates and meeting the needs of businesses”.

Ukraine: Tajani, ‘Kiev has the right to defend itself but no to the use of Italian weapons on Russian soil’

The topic of the peace conference to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be at the center of the conversation with the Swiss Foreign Minister. This was stated to Corriere della Sera by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who, with his counterpart, will agree “to remain in close contact in order to cooperate to create the best possible conditions for a second peace summit that will see the participation of the parties, including Russia, and all interested global actors. And we will invite all international actors to spare no effort to reach a shared negotiating platform, based on respect for international law and the principles of territorial integrity and independence of States, enshrined in the UN Charter, also considering the proposals advanced so far by several parties to end the conflict”. Speaking about the Ukrainian advance and attacks on Russian soil, Tajani stressed that “we have always been clear on this point. We support Ukraine without ifs or buts, we can understand their desire to defend themselves even by counterattacking, but we are not at war with Russia. The weapons we have supplied cannot be used to attack Russia on its territory. We will officially discuss this with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba at the end of the month at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, we will ask for clarification and evaluate how to act. We will certainly not send our soldiers to fight and we urge everyone to be extremely cautious”.