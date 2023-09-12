FI, the CISL card to dream of double figures at the European Championships





Antonio Tajani try the coup. In view of the European elections, the first for the Azzurri after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, the Foreign Minister is risking his political future. And, in this light, Forza Italia’s offer of a candidacy in Calabria, therefore in the southern constituency, should be read Luigi Sbarraleader of the CISL.

Sbarra, in this first year of Meloni’s government, has always been very moderate compared to the positions of the other main unions. And he also attacked Maurizio Landini, CGIL, against preventive strikes. He would therefore be a key and very important figure to achieve an excellent result in the South, where the Azzurri are very strong (especially in Calabria where they lead the Region).

Tajani is aiming for double figures at the European Championships in June 2024 and is working to open the lists to civil society as well as to leading figures such as Sbarra. The strategy also includes a list with other minor parties that refer to the EPP, such as the UDC of Lorenzo Cesa and We Moderates of Maurizio Lupi.

