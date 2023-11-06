Tajani: “All Italians who left the Gaza Strip”

“As far as we are concerned, almost all Italians, except those who wanted to stay, including a couple of Red Cross operators, left the Gaza Strip. We sent, as the Italian government, basic necessities through the military air force and which were delivered to the Red Crescent. We are also evaluating, and Minister Crosetto said so, of send an Italian field hospital for the wounded in the Strip”. This was said by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Blinken: “We work on all fronts for humanitarian pauses”

In Gaza “we are working on all fronts for humanitarian pauses” but “progress is also needed on the hostages, something that is obviously particularly important to Israel”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this as he left Ankara. “We are working on humanitarian assistance but also on the release of the hostages. I am convinced that we can still do a lot and that there is hope for the release”, he added.

Israel opens corridor to Gaza towards the south from 10am to 2pm

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Israel would open a corridor again to allow Gaza civilians in the north of the Strip to move to the south. Adraee wrote on

The Strip is under siege: 450 attacks on Gaza, Hamas commander killed

The Israeli army has killed Hamas commanders and struck over 450 targets in the Strip in the last 24 hours. The military spokesperson made this known, according to which the soldiers “took control of a Hamas military compound killing numerous terrorists“. Among the commanders affected is Jamal Mussa, “head of Hamas’ special security operations. In 1993, Mussa conducted a shooting attack on Israeli soldiers patrolling the Strip. Hamas commanders were also reportedly killed during battles on the ground.

UN agencies call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Major UN aid agencies and international charities have called for an immediate “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza. This is what we read in a joint declaration signed, among others, by the leaders of Ocha, Unicef, the World Food Programme, WHO, Save the Children and Care International. In the note the situation in Gaza is defined “horrible” and “unacceptable”.

WFP (UN): sufficient food supplies for five days in Gaza

Current supplies of essential food items in Gaza are sufficient for about another five days. This is supported by the World Food Programme, the United Nations agency that deals with food assistance and the largest humanitarian organization in the world. According to Cindy McCain, executive director of the WFP, the situation for the Gaza population is “catastrophic” as not enough food is sent to the war zone.

The Israeli army: ‘Gaza City has been surrounded, the Strip is divided in two’

The war has reached a new, more intense phase: the Israeli army has announced that Gaza City is completely surrounded and that, once the troops enter the city, there could be a raid on the Shifa hospital, the main one in the Strip, where, according to the intelligence of the Jewish State, senior Hamas leaders are hiding.

“The Strip is now divided into two sectors: North and South”said military spokesman Daniel Hagari, at the end of a day of violent bombing, with Israeli units – the 36th division – having in the meantime reached the coast of Gaza.

