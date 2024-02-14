''Israel has the right to react and attack Hamas, but the reaction must be proportionate. Now there are too many civilian victims''and Italy ''as a friend of Israel says to be careful and avoid too many civilian victims''. Thus the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, speaking on Rtl 102.5 and underlining that the Israeli military intervention in the Gaza Strip has caused ''tens of thousands of civilian victims, there are too many''.

''Hamas is using the civilian population as a shield. Hamas wants Israel to react even harsher and then say 'let's isolate Israel'. It is Hamas' plan. We must not fall into Hamas's trap,'' Tajani said. ''Even when a Hamas base is attacked, targeted attacks must be carried out to try to reduce civilian casualties'' in the Gaza Strip, added the head of the Farnesina. ''There are too many Palestinian civilian victims, this is a fact – he reiterated – But this has nothing to do with Israel's right to attack Hamas, this has never been questioned'', he specified .

''We are friends of Israel, we strongly support Israel's right to defend itself, we support Israel's need not to be attacked from the outside and no one can think of erasing Israel from the map,'' Tajani said. Israel, he added, ''has been the victim of a cold attack, a hunt for Jews by Hamas'' which has ''perpetrated unprecedented violence against the civilian population''.

The deputy prime minister then highlighted that ''Italy is the protagonist in all political initiatives'' aimed at putting an end to the fighting between Israel and Hamas, adding that it is ''important to support the dialogue underway in Cairo between the United States, Qatar, Israel and Egypt for the suspension of the fighting, to help the Palestinian civilian population and to free the hostages''.

Tajani then pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ''Netanyahu is using the hard line'', but ''it is in everyone's interest to work towards a de-escalation''. And, in this context, he recalled: ''This weekend in Munich I will also meet the foreign ministers of the Arab countries with whom I will be able to consolidate the dialogue''.

''Without a Palestinian state we risk Hamas becoming the Palestinians' only hope'', but ''Hamas is a terrorist military organization,'' Tajani said. ''By guaranteeing Israel's security we must give a perspective to the Palestinian people, who must think that they can have their own state not led by Hamas, by terrorists, but a free, democratic state''.