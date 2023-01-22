“We must strengthen the ancient relations between Egypt and Italy and work together to face the major emergencies of the moment, especially in the Mediterranean area, starting with the phenomenon of immigration”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on a visit to Egypt where he met President al-Sisi. From his counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Tajani received reassurances on the Cairo government’s willingness to remove obstacles in the cases of Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki.