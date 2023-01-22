“I have asked again for collaboration from the Egyptian side”. In his talks in Cairo, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that he had addressed the issues, “very sensitive in Italy”, from Giulio Regeni to Patrick Zaki. “Both the president and the foreign minister have assured me of Egypt’s willingness to remove obstacles that can create problems,” Tajani said at a press conference. “This issue too was at the center of our talks and there was no reticence on the Egyptian side. Indeed, the problem was raised by the president, who said that Egypt intends to solve the problem and remove all obstacles to an ever more fruitful collaboration between our countries”.

Tajani’s meetings today in Cairo “serve to strengthen the ancient relations between Egypt and Italy”. “We must work together to face the major emergencies of the moment, especially in the Mediterranean area, starting with the phenomenon of immigration, we must have a solution to the Libyan crisis, still today there are signs of strong tension”, added the Italian minister in a press conference, recalling that “we want an agreement to be reached between the parties to have parliamentary elections, elections for the president and a new constitution”.

“And on this issue it is important that there is collaboration between all the big realities that closely follow Libya and Egypt is a very important country with which to deal with in order to obtain just and positive results in Libya”.

“The solution to the Libyan problem is also part of the solution to illegal immigration. We know of the action taken by Egypt which blocks the departures of illegal migrants. I reiterated that it is important for us to make agreements: we are willing to have more legal migrants also from Egypt. We also focused on the theme of education and training. We think we can also carry out common initiatives at the university level”, added Tajani, recalling that Italy has launched pilot projects for the training of young non-Europeans who they can come to study in Italy with scholarships from various universities.

On the front of economic issues, on the “possibility of collaborating” in the energy, industrial and agricultural sectors”. “We are also ready to organize business forums where Italian companies can bring their know-how and perhaps work with Egyptian companies to find forms of operational collaboration”.

Tajani and his Egyptian interlocutors, the President and Foreign Minister, also discussed the war in Ukraine and in particular the issue of food security. “If wheat does not arrive in many countries, there is the risk of social tensions and migratory flows that are difficult to contain. There is therefore the need to continue working for food security and to have all the guarantees that wheat and other cereals in departure from Ukrainian ports can arrive at their destination”.