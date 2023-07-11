Tajani: “I have nothing to fear”

FI down in polls? “They have given us for dead, disappeared, extinct more or less every year, from 1994 to today. Perhaps they will be the concerns of the usual three or four parliamentarians, look, I could name names and surnames”. He says it Antonio Tajani to ‘Republic’.

“Bullshit, in short. At least with me, no one has expressed concern within the party”, explains the Foreign Minister, adding: “And is there still someone who would like to give me morals? I challenge anyone to come out”. To do what? “Saturday is the National Council. I would like those who think differently to say it openly. Indeed, run for the presidency of the party in my place. Let’s face it, let’s put ourselves to the test. I have nothing to fear.”

