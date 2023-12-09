“If things continue to go as they are going, I hope that an agreement can be reached before the end of the year and that from the beginning of next year we will have a Stability and Growth Pact different from the one that has created so many problems for the EU”. She declared it the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanispeaking on Radio 24.

The head of the Farnesina said he was “optimistic” about the ongoing negotiations, underlining that “positive results” had been achieved in Brussels.

“We have always been committed as a government to focusing heavily on growth and not to making a rigorous choice like that of the old Pact. If there is an intransigent position like that of the German liberals, we risk blocking industry and agriculture which for us is absolutely negative”, explained Tajani, specifying that the negotiations are proceeding in the “right direction” on the timing of debt reduction and the possibility of excluding some expenses from the deficit-GDP ratio.

Mes

“Europe is a group of countries: you cannot serve the interests of just one country that cares a lot about the ESM, like Germany, and not proceed with banking union and fiscal harmonization”, Tajani said again.

“Forza Italia has always been in favor of the ESM, we had many reservations, and they have not changed, about its regulations because the ESM summit is not subject to any control”, he reiterated, underlining that the Mechanism “is part of a political package macro-economic financial and I wouldn’t want anyone to say ‘after the Stability Pact we will approve the ESM’, which in my opinion can be done, but we cannot forget the banking union and fiscal harmonisation”.

“I believe that the entire package must be addressed together, I believe there is no resistance on this from anyone”, continued Tajani, specifying that “historically” Fdi and Lega have a different position from Fi on the issue.

Dragons

“I have great respect for Mario Draghi, an important resource for Italy, I’m just saying that there are procedures – apart from the fact that I don’t know how true it is -. But you have to know the community rules well” and this “seems to me more like an attempt of a newspaper scoop”, Tajani then said on the possibility of Mario Draghi leading the European Commission.

“To be president of the Commission you have to be a European commissioner: it’s not that France decides who the Italian European commissioner is, the decision to have that European commissioner should start from Italy and so far we haven’t talked about it”, explained Tajani, saying he convinced that “the EPP will stand for Ursula von der Leyen again at the Bucharest Congress in March”.

On the hypothesis, however, that Draghi is appointed president of the European Council, Tajani specified that it is “another negotiation linked to that of the presidency of Parliament. We will see, I am not ruling anything out, there are many names, I have never put a veto on Draghi, but I only said what the rule is.”

ECB

“The time has come for the ECB to finally lower interest rates because inflation has fallen significantly throughout the EU. This would be good for businesses and citizens”, the minister said again.