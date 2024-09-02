Tajani, from the Square to Parliament. Ius Scholae, a bill by September

The amendment of Azione and the motion of the PD? “We are not interested in other initiatives”, the reply of Forza Italia

The leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani puts into practice the announcement on La Piazza of Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica (“No step back on Ius Scholase) and transmitted the input to the group leaders of the House and Senate to begin work on a comprehensive proposal on the Ius Scholae which should be completed by the end of the month.

They announced it, questioned by theHANDLE authoritative sources from Forza Italia. The proposal will then be presented to the allies for an internal discussion within the coalition. Asked about the statements of some members of FdI and Lega according to whom the Ius Scholae was “a summer theme”, the same sources responded: “It’s not, it’s a topic we want to address“. The amendment of Azione and the motion of the Pd? “We are not interested in other initiatives”, the reply.