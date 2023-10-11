Tajani in Egypt: Italy and Cairo united for the safety of the hostages and de-escalation

The Italian Foreign Minister, Tajani, is currently on an official visit to Cairo on the occasion of the Arab League summit. During his tenure, he dedicated himself to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I reiterated that we must prevent the situation in the Middle East from escalating and Hezbollah’s involvement in a crisis provoked by Hamas and I found attentive ears from Egypt, an Arab country fundamental for peace in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. If there are initiatives aimed at de-escalation by the Egyptian government they will certainly find the support of the Italian government.” This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

The minister continues: “We work so that there is no tragic end for hostages. We are in favor of humanitarian corridors for Hamas prisoners. I will meet Al Sisi and Shoukry and ask both of them to take action to free the hostages. The Egyptian government has all our support and support for this effort”, added Tajani after meeting Ahmed Abdoul Gheit in Cairo. I asked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “to do everything in his power to free the hostages “, added Tajani, recalling that it is a “very difficult situation for the hostages, especially women, children and the elderly”.

A third Italian-Israeli missing

“Unfortunately, following the parents’ report, we have just learned that a third Italian-Israeli citizen, Nir Forti, is currently missing,” announced Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. His dual citizenship makes it unclear whether he was in Israeli territory, namely Tel Aviv, or in the Gaza area at the time of his disappearance. His disappearance occurred following the attack by Hamas, like that of the other two missing Italians, a man and a woman, residents of the Beeri kibbutz.

Regarding the latter, Tajani had previously suggested that they may have been taken hostage following the attack. Regarding Nir Forti’s current situation, Government Minister Meloni preferred not to make definitive statements, but stated that he had already “spoken to the family” and that he had ensured “maximum assistance” in this difficult moment.

Migrant issue

Regarding the migrant issue, the topic on which Tajani’s visit was initially planned, the minister says: “We will work with Egypt for the stability of the Mediterranean areawe will also sign an agreement to stop human traffickers”, said the Foreign Minister. “I also spoke about the issue with the secretary of the Arab League to whom I reiterated Italy’s commitment to welcoming legal migrants, approximately half a million in three years, but also the firm determination to fight human traffickers who exploit the desperation of Africans and Middle Easterners to do business, knowing full well that these people will not have an easy life in Europe”, he added. “With the ‘We will then address the economic issue of relations between our countries in Egypt, even if the international situation did not allow us to organize the business forum and the planned concert at the Teatro San Carlo in Naples.”

