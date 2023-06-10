The fight against climate change “must be on the scale of business, agriculture and in defense of work”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, underlining that he does not share the choice of the Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans.

“We cannot support the policy that causes enormous damage to industry and agriculture pursued by Commissioner Timmermans because his choices are absolutely unacceptable. This is not the way to fight climate change. On this front Macron, who is the leader of the European liberals, was very firm, he said very harsh words, the same did the Belgian prime minister,” Tajani said on the sidelines of an event at Experience Europe- David Sassoli.

The Italian government, he added, supports “a fight against climate change on a scale of business and agriculture and above all on a scale of defense of work. We cannot lose tens of thousands of jobs for unattainable objectives, just as we want to do with the wrong decision to block the production of non-electric motors starting from 2035, means losing at least 70 thousand jobs in Italy. We are also concerned about the workers since the left does not deal with them”.