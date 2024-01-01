“Objective of over 10% at the European elections and 20% at the political elections”





“The first commitment is to respect the pact signed with the voters by Silvio Berlusconi. This is why we will fight to continue to reduce the tax burden, to increase minimum pensions, to carry out the reforms that Italy needs. Fair justice continues to remain a priority. But we need not only the separation of careers but also that of civil justice. 3 million blocked cases cause 3% damage to GDP.” Antonio Tajanisecretary of Forza Italia, deputy prime minister and foreign minister, explains to Affaritaliani.it what are Forza Italia's priorities for 2024.

“And then there are the European commitments. We will fight with the EPP for a reform of the treaties that closes the season of unanimity voting. Just as we will work for a foreign and defense policy with a common army. And then banking union, fiscal harmonization against tax havens. The final objective is the United States of Europe. The national congress will serve to strengthen our identity. Objective of over 10% at the European elections and 20% at the political elections”, concludes Tajani.

Subscribe to the newsletter

