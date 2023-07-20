In the Patrick Zaki affair Italian diplomacy had “a decisive role together with our intelligence”, it “was a choral effort and in the end the Egyptian president decided to grant a pardon”. So the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajanispeaking on Radio 24. “There is no bartering, no underhand negotiations. The government was able to get a young researcher back to Italy who risked spending some time in prison. We managed to obtain this result and it seems to me that it is not a trivial result – he said – There is no bartering, we are serious people, we don’t do bartering of this type”.

On the Regeni casehe assured “we will continue to ask for light to be shed on the matter, as we always have“. “In the meantime, we have brought home the release and pardon for this young researcher, we will continue, also for the rest – he continued – I believe that the government has obtained a very important result and those who thought that the government would not be able to obtain a result were a bit disappointed”.

For Zaki, he underlined, “we have moved from the beginning to try to obtain pardon”. Tajani recalled his “two missions to Egypt”, the talks with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, “where I repeatedly reiterated the need to free this young researcher”. Now that “the Egyptian president has decided to grant a pardon”, it is “good news for everyone and – he concluded – this young researcher will be able to come to our country to work and have a good career ahead”.