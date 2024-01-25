Tajani in the Middle East, the meeting also with the families of the Israeli hostages

Antonio Tajani flew in Middle East and on the agenda there are important meetings on the negotiation front to end the war between Israel hey Palestinians. The first summit took place with the Israeli president Isaac Herzog and it took place at Jerusalem. The meeting, according to what we learned, lasted 35 minutes and the issue was discussed war in Gaza and the resulting international situation. Tajani will then subsequently meet the Foreign Minister, Israel Katzand the War Cabinet Minister, Benny Gantz. The head of the Farnesina is also scheduled to meet with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, again today in Jerusalem. This was learned from official sources.

“We strongly support the actions of Israeli government against them terrorist organizations and at the same time we want to address with our Israeli friends the preparation for a return to political and diplomatic confrontation”. This was said by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, meeting President Isaac in Jerusalem Herzog. “After military operations in Gaza – he added – it will be necessary to immediately identify a political path to prevent the current clashes” from happening again and spreading across the region. We need to start “a political path that will inevitably lead” to formula for the two-state solution.

During the meeting Tajani – who also met some family members of the hostages held by Hamas in Israel – expressed “once again his indignation at the Hamas attack on 7 October to the Israeli civilian population around Gaza” and confirmed the Italian government's request to the Israeli government “to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians in every way during military operations”. Among the topics discussed with the Israeli head of state, Minister Tajani evoked “the need for the protection of Christiansboth of the few remaining in Gaza and of the Christian Arab citizens present in West Bank“.

The Foreign Minister also reiterated that “in South Lebanon It is important to maintain a safe distance between the Israeli army and military formations Hezbollah“. And he announced that on these issues and the “requests received from the Lebanese government” during his visit yesterday to the Land of Cedars, he will speak with the Israeli leadership today in Jerusalem. “The negotiations – he added – must proceed despite this phase of war in Gaza, we want to give a message to all parties involved in this scenario: there is no alternative to a path of peace, to be started immediately“.

The death toll from the attack on the UN refuge rises to 12

The death toll yesterday's attack on the UNRWA shelter in Khan Yunis in Gaza rose to 12, according to a statement by Thomas White, the deputy humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territories. The Guardian reports it. White said a number of missions to reach the dead and wounded were denied, without saying directly the attempts were blocked by Israel. He said that UN teams managed to reach the site only in the evening. Another 75 people were injured, including 15 in critical condition. Israel denied responsibility for the attack, in which two tank shells hit an UNRWA training center.

A new truce proposal from Qatar, but the Israeli right accuses Doha

Qatar has sent a new agreement proposal to Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the negotiations. The plan would provide for the release of all hostages held by the Islamist movement, in exchange for the release of a certain number of Palestinian prisoners. The document would also state that the quantity of humanitarian aid delivered to the enclave should be increased.

“Qatar supports and finances terrorism, protects Hamas and is largely responsible for the massacre of Israeli citizens committed” by the Palestinian Islamist movement: this is the accusation of the far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. In a post on his account of the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed Al Ansari, who stated as Doha is “shocked” by the remarks attributed to the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his Doha mediation efforts would be “problematic“.

American warning to Israel after the massacre in the refugee center in Gaza

The United States “strongly supports the right to defend oneself against the terrorists of Hamas who are hiding among the civilian population, but Israel maintains the responsibility to protect civilians and humanitarian sites.” This was said by the spokesperson of the American National Security Council Adrienne Watson. “We are seriously concerned for news of attacks that hit a UN agency facility for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), resulting in reports of fires in the building, in a neighborhood in southern Gaza where they are said to have taken refuge more than 30 thousand Palestinians displaced“, reads a note from the White House.

“Although We don't have all the details yet about what happened and we will continue to seek further information on today's incidents – the text continues – the loss of every innocent life is a tragedy. This conflict has already resulted the devastating death and injury of tens of thousands of civilians Palestinians, and we mourn every single civilian life that has been lost. It is heartbreaking to see children killed, injured and orphaned.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are investigating the attack on the UNRWA shelter in Khan Yunis, which caused 9 deaths and 75 injuries, but add that they suspect that the massacre was caused by a rocket launched by Hamas. Times of Israel writes it. Second Thomas White, director of the UN agency for aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the building housing 800 people was hit by “two anti-tank shells”. Instead, after a thorough examination of the ground forces' activity, “the IDF has now excluding the possibility that the accident was caused by an air raid or by Israeli artillery fire” and is therefore “examining the possibility that it was Hamas fire that struck”. Times of Israel recalls that in that area the Israeli soldiers were exposed to rocket and mortar fire.

Palestinian killed during clashes with army in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed today in the Jenin area (West Bank) during an Israeli army operation. This was reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Local sources specify that he is Wissam al-Hashan, a Palestinian who in the past he had served a period of prison in Israel. Previously it had been learned that in the locality of Bir el-Basha (Jenin) military units had laid siege to a building and carried out numerous arrests. The army has not yet provided its own version of the episode.

