Tajani on Renzi in Forza Italia: “No thanks, we need soldiers, not those who feel like generals”

There extra profit tax at banks created one split in the majority. The law did not like Come on Italyabove all because it also affects a strategic asset of Fininvest and therefore of the Berlusconi family such as Mediolanum. To raise his voice with Prime Minister Meloni is the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani: “That rule had to be agreed beforenow they are needed changes. We need to protect – Tajani explains to Corriere della Sera – the small banks excluding them from the tax, because they are the local banks, the closest to savers and because, as is the norm today, they would end up paying proportionally more than the foreign banking giants”, is the first request. Then we need to think about a system of “deductibility“. And finally you need a “preventive meeting and comparison with the representatives of the banks and ensure that it will be a one-off intervention”, given that Renzi had already applied a levy of 3.5%.

A very dry response, in essence, to the grievances of the Azzurri, which also with Antonio Tajani they were annoyed: “We knew nothing about it, some things have to be agreed. And the provision must be modified”. The clarification between the prime minister and the deputy prime minister has arrived, they have spoken more than once in the last few hours, relations remain correct, but the FI secretary does not back down: “I understand – continues Tajani al Corriere – what Giorgia says, but rest of my idea“, he says calmly but also firmly.

