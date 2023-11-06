“Almost all the Italians who were in Gaza, apart from those who wanted to stay, a couple of Red Cross workers, left.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this at a press conference in Prato.

The head of the Farnesina then reiterated that “we are in favor of humanitarian pauses which allow, through an interruption of the conflict, Hamas missile launches against Israel, the halting of Israel’s military action, humanitarian corridors with which we can bring aid to the civilian population and move those who want to leave the area where the fighting is taking place towards the south of the Gaza Strip”.

Tajani finally recalled that “we are ready to admit Palestinian civilians, obviously not terrorists, who have left the Gaza Strip to Italian hospitals. We have given our availability”. From Italy, he added, “basic goods have already been sent through an air force mission, which landed in the Sinai and I believe they are still queuing at the entrance to the Strip”. “We are also evaluating, he said Minister Crosetto, to send a field hospital for the wounded civilians who are in the Gaza Strip”, he added.

Tajani in Tokyo: “The situation in MO is at the center of our presidency”

Tajani is leaving this evening for Japan, where he will participate in the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo, scheduled for tomorrow and Wednesday. The event represents the final act of the foreign affairs section of the Japanese presidency and the moment in which the vice prime minister will take up the baton of the G7 Presidency. On this occasion, Tajani will illustrate to his colleagues the objectives and priorities of the Italian Presidency in 2024.

“The objective that the Government sets itself is to reaffirm the centrality of the G7 in addressing the most important challenges of our time, defending the values ​​and principles of the international order based on clear rules”, commented Tajani, adding that ” the situation in the Middle East will be at the center of the Italian presidency, also with a view to being able to contribute to the construction of the ‘day after’ in Gaza”. At the same time, “we will continue to commit ourselves to providing Ukraine with all the necessary support and we will give great attention to Africa, also in terms of the development-migration connection”, concluded the deputy prime minister.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Tajani will have bilateral meetings with colleagues from the Group countries and will meet representatives of Italian companies who are currently in Tokyo to participate in the XXXIII General Assembly of the Italy-Japan Business Group (Ijbg). It is an associative body created by the Italian and Japanese business communities to promote greater industrial cooperation between the two countries and encourage a permanent dialogue between the two business communities, which in the intention of the two Governments wants to expand and strengthen to create new industrial opportunities – in line with the level of “strategic partnership” achieved by bilateral relations – especially in sectors with high technological content.