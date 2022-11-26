Home page politics

Of: Miriam Haberhauer

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen throws her ballot into a ballot box at a polling station. © dpa/Chang Hao-An

Taiwan’s president resigns as party leader. The reason for this is the weak election result of her party in the local elections.

Taipei – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as party leader after losing local elections. In a televised address Saturday night, Tsai said she took responsibility for the Progressive Democratic Party’s (DDP) poor performance.

Taiwan’s President relinquishes party leadership in response to poor election results

The island state of Taiwan elected a total of 21 mayors and around 11,000 municipal councilors on Saturday. The opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT) was able to largely retain its electorate compared to the last elections four years ago, while the DDP suffered significant losses. The KMT has traditionally advocated close ties with China.

“The results did not meet our expectations. We humbly accept the results and accept the decision of the Taiwanese people,” Tsai told reporters at party headquarters. “It’s not that the DPP has never failed,” Tsai added, “We don’t have time to apologize. We fell, but we will rise again.” Tsai will hold the office of President of Taiwan until 2024, when she will no longer be able to run again.

Offer to resign rejected: Prime Minister remains in office

As Reuters reported, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, also a senior DPP member, had also offered his resignation. However, Tsai refused and asked him to remain in office to ensure her policies were properly implemented.

Expected rapprochement with China: Chiang Wan-an new mayor of Taipei

In the capital Taipei, a KMT candidate, Chiang Wan-an, has won the mayoral post. Chiang is the great-grandson of former military dictator Chiang Kai-shek. He fled from China to Taiwan in 1949 after the Kuomintang lost the civil war against the communists. The KMT is considered to be right-wing conservative and is intent on moving closer to China.

China’s Bureau of Taiwan Affairs said the result shows that the majority of Taiwanese people support peace, stability and a “good life.” Beijing will therefore continue to work with the people of Taiwan to promote peaceful relations and oppose Taiwan independence and foreign interference.

Overshadowed by China politics: election campaign, especially in northern Taiwan

Both the DPP and the KMT had focused their campaign efforts in the more affluent and populous north of Taiwan, particularly Taipei. The previous mayor of the state capital was unable to run again due to term limits.

In the run-up to the elections, the KMT accused President Tsai and the DPP of being too confrontational with China. They also tried to smear the KMT as “red” – a nod to the colors of the Chinese Communist Party.

The communist leadership in Beijing still regards the democratically governed island as part of the People’s Republic. Taiwan, on the other hand, has long seen itself as independent. Tensions between the two neighboring countries had recently increased significantly. (dpa/mha)