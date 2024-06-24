China considers Taiwan, which has self-rule, an integral part of its territory and does not rule out resorting to force to restore it, if necessary.

On Friday, Beijing published new judicial guidelines stipulating the death penalty in “serious” cases targeting “fanatic” supporters of Taiwan independence, according to official media reports.

In response to a question about judicial penalties, Lai said on Monday: “I want to emphasize that democracy is not the root of crime. Tyranny is the root of crime.”

He added, “China does not have the right to punish the people of Taiwan for what they stand for,” stressing that China “does not have the right to prosecute Taiwanese outside its borders.”

Lai explained that relations between the two sides will deteriorate if “China does not accept the existence of the Republic of China (the official name of Taiwan) and conduct exchanges and dialogues with the legitimate and democratically elected Taiwanese government.”

The Taiwanese president continued: “This is the right way to improve the well-being of people on both sides” of the Taiwan Strait, the 180-kilometre-long waterway that separates Taiwan and China.

Days after the inauguration of Taiwan’s president last month, China conducted military exercises around the island in response to a speech by Lai, which Beijing considered a “recognition of Taiwan’s independence.”

Within 48 hours, China mobilized warships, planes, soldiers and missile launchers in a simulated encirclement of the island. After the military maneuvers at the end of May, Beijing pledged to continue military pressure on the island “as long as provocations related to Taiwan independence continue.”

On Monday, the Taiwanese army announced that it had monitored 23 military aircraft and 7 Chinese ships around the island within 24 hours.

Lai, who China considers a “dangerous separatist,” said that it is not necessary for Taiwan to officially declare its independence because it is “already independent.”