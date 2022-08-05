This is the second time for Chinese fighter planes to cross the center line of the Taiwan Strait, as 22 Chinese planes crossed this line on Thursday and entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, according to the Taiwan Defense Ministry.

The ministry added that its forces fired light shots late Thursday evening to repel four drones that flew over its Kinmen Islands area off the southeast coast of China.

In addition, Taiwan said 11 Chinese “Dongfeng” ballistic missiles were launched into its waters for the first time since 1996.

Also on Friday, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said that its army has issued warnings and is deploying vehicles, aircraft and missile systems on the ground to monitor the situation, noting that “the army is ready to fight, but it does not seek war.”

“We are closely monitoring the movements of the enemy,” Taiwan’s Defense Ministry added, according to AFP.

Taiwan and its ‘evil neighbour’

Meanwhile, Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tsing-chang described China as an “evil neighbour” on Friday.

Zhang said the island’s “evil neighbor” was displaying its power “at our door,” referring to China’s announced military exercises around Taiwan this week.

When asked about China’s missile launches, Zhang told reporters in Taipei that they are arbitrarily destroying the world’s most used waterway through military exercises.

He said that neighboring countries and the world condemn China’s actions.