Tensions in China and Taiwan are at a peak these days. For the last several days, the Chinese army has been conducting maneuvers along the border with Taiwan. In response, the Taiwanese army has also conducted live fire drills near China’s mainland. During this time, the Taiwanese army fired a variety of weapons and gave a direct warning to China.

Taiwan Defense Ministry released statement

According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense, the exercise was carried out under the Matsu Defense Command of Linchiang County, located very close to the Chinese mainland. During this time, the soldiers strengthened anti-landing preparations by firing their weapons. The Taiwanese army used a 240-mm M-1 howitzer gun to target enemy ships.

What happens anti landing exercises

During anti-landing maneuvers, enemy landing craft, hovercraft and warships are targeted from land to sea. These days China is repeatedly threatening to attack Taiwan. If the Chinese Army tries to attack in an area of ​​Taiwan, it will have to take help of landing craft. Therefore, Taiwan has given an open warning to China by completing anti-landing exercises.

Taiwan exercises under China’s nose

Chinese media threatening Taiwan war

China’s official media has been showing its weapons several times a day threatening Taiwan’s war. China’s state-run Global Times has threatened that China will wage war if the US military returns to Taiwan. Global Times editor Hu Shijin threatened the US and Taiwan, saying the China anti-segregation law is a tiger with teeth.

China sent fighter aircraft 40 times near Taiwan’s border

In the past, China has sent its fighters near the border of Taiwan about 40 times. In response, Taiwan has also stepped up its preparations to give a befitting reply to China’s attack. The Taiwanese President has reviewed the Army’s preparations and the Taiwanese Air Force has vigorously practiced the attack on the dragon.

China deliberately fires tension in East Asia ‘

China is sending fighter jets and bomber aircraft against Taiwan from many directions. This has increased the tension in the entire South China Sea. On this action of the Chinese, the President of Taiwan said that China is deliberately engaged in provoking tension in East Asia. Tsei Ing Wen said, ‘Not only is Taiwan Strait but we are looking at the situation in this entire area. China’s recent military action is clearly a threat on the strength of strength. This is part of his verbal and military intimidation. ‘