It will be the 1st time that a Taiwanese leader or former leader travels to the country since 1949; visit will be from March 27th to April 7th

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will make a trip to China this month. The trip will mark the first time that a Taiwanese leader has visited the country since 1949, when the end of the Chinese Revolution established a division between the two countries. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

China maintains military and political pressure for Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty, as Beijing sees the island as a “rebel province” and conditions the maintenance of diplomatic relations with other countries to the non-recognition of Taiwan’s independence. Therefore, the period of travel must be marked by high tension between the 2 countries.

Ma Ying-jeou is a senior member of the opposition party Kuomintang from Taiwan. He already held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in late 2015, just before his country elected Tsai Ing-wen.

The office of the former president of Taiwan reported, according to Reutersthat he will visit China from March 27 to April 7 and will have appointments in the cities of Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai.

Still according to Reutershe will meet with students and visit sites related to World War II and the Chinese Revolution of 1911, which inaugurated the People’s Republic of China and ended the period of Chinese imperial dynasties.

There is no word on whether the former Taiwanese president will meet with Xi Jinping or another Chinese official.

In February, the vice president of the KuomintangAndrew Hsia, visited Beijing and met with CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Senior Leader Wang Huning.

The trip of the vice-president of the opposition party was criticized by the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party), which governs Taiwan, accusing the Kuomintang to be approaching Beijing and wanting “sell” Taiwan.

In February, Chinese officials went to the island country for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. They participated in the Lantern Festival, which celebrates the 1st full moon of the Lunar New Year.